Temperatures are set to plunge this weekend in the Capricornia and Central regions.
Weather

ICY BLAST: Rocky to be as cold as Hobart this weekend

Jack Evans
21st May 2020 2:21 PM
SATURDAY could be the region’s coldest May day in 42 years according to the Bureau of Meteorology which is expecting temperatures in Central Queensland and Capricornia to fall 13 degrees below average.

The cold CQ nights and cool days are expected to extend well into next week with overnight minimums of 11C and maximums of just 25C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

That follows the Rockhampton and Yeppoon outlook for Saturday which can only be described as miserable with a minimum of 11C and a max of 13C - plus rain.

For scale, Rockhampton’s Saturday forecast will mirror that of Hobart in Tasmania.

Minimum temps of 9C will be experienced in Rockhampton on Sunday and Monday.

Further west, temps will be even lower with 5C minimums expected on Sunday in Longreach and 7C in Emerald on Sunday and Monday.

Significant falls are expected over the weekend as far west as Blackall.

The weather for the Capricornia and Central Queensland regions will be so cold in fact, a spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said it would likely be the lowest May temperatures since 1978.

He said it was attributed to a rare combination of a high cloud band mixing with a cold front bringing cold, dry air from the south.

He said temperatures well below average would hang around until Thursday next week.

Capricornia and Central Queensland regions extending north to Mackay will be the coolest places in the state over the coming days.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

