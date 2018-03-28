Ideal weather as forecasters look to CQ skies this Easter

The Yeppoon main beach may be the perfect spot to settle in this Easter with sunny days ahead.

IT will perfect weather for spending time outdoors with the family this Easter long weekend with only minor chances of rain for Capricornia.

The forecast for the next five days, according to the Bureau Meteorology website, is for maximum temperatures of 30 and 31 for Rockhampton and Yeppoon will see maximums of 28 and 29.

A partly cloudy day is forecast for Easter Sunday.

Good Friday will start off sunny with some clouds breaking the blue sky in the afternoon. There is a 30 per cent chance of the region receiving 0.04mm of rain.

Easter Saturday looks to be mostly sunny with a 20 per cent chance of rain and Easter Sunday maybe drizzly with a 40 per cent chance of rain in the morning.

There is a medium chance of rain on Easter Monday.

Winds on the coast are expected to be south-easterly 20 to 30 kmh on Friday.