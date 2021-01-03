Menu
Maeli Osborne from the Allegra Dance Academy with Mater the dog in her Yeppoon driveway. FILE PHOTO.
Identified: 3 more off-leash dog parks for Livingstone

Darryn Nufer
3rd Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Work is set to get underway on Livingstone Shire’s first off-leash dog park this month, as the council investigates three more potential sites for such facilities.

In October councillors gave the green light to the establishment of the Olive Dorey Dog Park (currently known as the Olive Dorey Park).

This park was considered “ideal” by the council, as its location on Clayton Rd at Yeppoon has been identified as an “active and developing area”.

In news that should further excite the shire’s dog owners, the council has identified three more locations that may be suitable for the establishment of off-leash dog parks.

They are Lex Semple Park, Emily Morgan Park and Emu Park Bicentennial Oval.

At the last monthly meeting of the council in December, councillors were informed that council officers were looking at the suitability of these three other locations.

They were also told that a detailed plan for Olive Dorey Dog Park was nearing completion and construction of it was due to start with capital works this month.

