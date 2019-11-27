Menu
HELP NEEDED: Member for Rockhampton Barry ORourke said the government is focused on finding the right service provider
‘Identifying a qualified and experienced provider is now a priority’

Meg Bolton
27th Nov 2019 2:00 AM
APPLICATIONS have closed for rehabilitation service providers hoping to run Rockhampton’s drug and alcohol rehab facilities.

The successful applicant is expected to be announced in coming weeks.

The successful service provider will deliver rehabilitation and withdrawal management services at the new $14.3 million facility and the non-residential day program.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said selecting the right fit for the centres was vital to ensuring quality.

“Identifying a qualified and experienced provider is now a priority,” Mr O’Rourke said.

The day program will be at an external site to the residential rehabilitation centre and is expected to start by next year.

The Salvation Army is one non-government organisation that provides alcohol and other drug rehabilitation across the state but it’s not known whether it applied to run the facilities.

The day program is targeted at young people to help them get the right treatment and support within their community at a central location that is easy to access.

Once announced, the NGO will work with the State Government in the design and fit-out of buildings and assist in the early co-ordination of service delivery with other local service providers.

