Identity of CQ reef wreck revealed as historic convict ship

NEW DISCOVERY: Maritime archaeologist Dr James Hunter photographs one of five anchors found at a shipwreck site believed to be that of the British ship Rodney.

THE remains of a British ship that transported hundreds of convicts to Tasmania in the 1850s is likely to be one of seven wrecks off central Queensland's coast.

Maritime archaeologists visited Kenn Reef, 280 nautical miles north-east of Gladstone, in January in search of historic shipwrecks.

One was the well-known wreck of Jenny Lind, and the other three were mystery wrecks yet to be identified.

After months of investigations, maritime archaeologist Dr James Hunter said they have unravelled a nineteenth-century mystery.

Shipwreck identity revealed : Silentworld Foundation released this video after a January expedition at Kenn Reef, where they discovered the identity of a historic shipwreck.

The joint expedition by the Silentworld Foundation and the Australian National Maritime Museum has uncovered new details that one ship wreck is the remains of the Rodney.

Dr Hunter, also the museum's curator of Royal Australian Navy Maritime Archaeology, said they may never discover the identity of one of the wrecks.

But the challenge of identifying century-old ship wrecks is one the maritime archaeologist of 20 years enjoys.

"I really like how most shipwrecks are like puzzles, but it's tricky because you only get 30% of the pieces," Dr Hunter said.

A carronade discovered during the expedition. Rodney carried at least two of these stubby cannon variants. Julia Sumerling/Silentworld Foun

"It sounds simple in theory but in practice it's quite difficult, considering there's not a whole lot left of them and they exist within a dynamic environment.

"The wrecks that are in this area are affected by tremendous waves that would smash a wooden hull to pieces ... So the most robust of the objects like the anchors and the cannons are what's left."

According to Convict Records, between August 19 1850 and November 24, 1852, the Rodney had three ventures and carried 653 convicts.

Two convicts carried life sentences in 1852, and on average the convicts had sentences of between eight and nine years.

Dr Hunter said the ship also brought immigrants to Australia.

Dr Hunter said the Rodney was convoying with three other ships the day it wrecked on Kenn Reef and set off alarm flares.

"Two other British ships understood the flares, and changed course, but the third was a Dutch ship that did not understand the distress signal, and went straight into the reef with Rodney," Dr Hunter said.

A cluster of three 19th century Admiralty-pattern anchors. Julia Sumerling/Silentworld Foun

"There was literally less than an hour between both of those ships wrecking."

The Rodney wreck is about a kilometre away from Jenny Lind, a barque that crashed into the reef in the 1850s with 28 passengers on board.

The scientists analysed the size and characteristics of cannons and anchors at each wreck to identify where the ship was from.

Surrounding what they believe is the Rodney are five large anchors, which supports the theory, Dr Hunter said.

"From anchors you get an idea of the tonnage of the ship, based on their size, and the number of anchors they're carrying," he said.

The four wrecks visited are among seven on Kenn Reefs.

"It's critical that people not go out there and take artefacts off the sea bed, not only because it's bad for the site archaeologically, but they also have coral growing all over them, so you would be damaging the reef too," he said.

The team is preparing an official report to the Commonwealth Government with their findings from the expedition.