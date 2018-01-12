Menu
Identity of Rockhampton crocodile killer accused revealed

Accused crocodile shooter Luke Stephen Orchard on his way to the Rockhampton Court.
Accused crocodile shooter Luke Stephen Orchard on his way to the Rockhampton Court. Chris Ison ROK120118ccourt3
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

ACCUSED crocodile shooter Luke Stephen Orchard will make his first appearance before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

The 31-year-old Etna Creek man was charged with the shooting death of a 5.2m "iconic" crocodile, found floating in the Fitzroy River on September 1.

 

Images of a 5.2m crocodile found shot in the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton on Thursday, September 21. Police and the EHP are appealing for public assistance in their investigations to find the culprit.
Images of a 5.2m crocodile found shot in the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton on Thursday, September 21. Police and the EHP are appealing for public assistance in their investigations to find the culprit. Department of Environment and He

On December 21, the Department of Environment and Science executed two search warrants on an Etna Creek address before Orchard was issued with a notice to appear.

This morning he faces one charge of unlawfully taking a protected animal class 3.

 

Accused crocodile shooter Luke Stephen Orchard on his way to the Rockhampton Court.
Accused crocodile shooter Luke Stephen Orchard on his way to the Rockhampton Court. Chris Ison ROK120118ccourt2

It is alleged detectives seized a number of firearms including two Marlin 336 lever action 30-30 calibre rifles, a quantity of ammunition and a number of electronic devices.

An examination of the crocodile was conducted and a number of projectiles recovered from the crocodile's body

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
