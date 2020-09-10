IDENTITY REVEALED: Alleged gunman has matters heard in court

AN ALLEGED gunman did not make an application for bail in court today following an incident in Rockhampton CBD on Monday.

Hayden John Nitz, 32, did not appear in person in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning, where he faced nine charges, consisting of one count each of dangerous conduct with a weapon, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, unlawful possession of weapons, authority required to possess explosives, failing to properly dispose of a syringe and three counts of evading police.

Ms Harris said she had obtained instructions from Nitz to make an application for legal aid.

Nitz was remanded in custody to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 1, where his appearance will not be required.

MORE STORIES:

NAMED: Man fronts court following four hour siege

Multiple arrests in relation to Rocky shooting, siege

Man charged for firearms incident near southside Maccas

Police allege an altercation occurred between two men in Fitzroy St at about 3.30pm on Monday.

It will be alleged the pair then parted ways and as one of the men walked back to his vehicle, Nitz, who was not involved in the original altercation allegedly produced a firearm and fired the weapon down the street towards the man.

The alleged shooter then got in his vehicle and fled the scene while the other man also left in his car.

It will be alleged Nitz was taken into custody by specialist police at a service station on Thozet Rd at about 2.40pm yesterday afternoon.

A search warrant was carried out on Nitz’s vehicle where a loaded firearm was allegedly found.

Investigations are ongoing.