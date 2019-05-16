Identity revealed of accused in pub robbery, home invasion

A KAWANA man, 19, has been remanded in custody after being charged over an armed robbery of Allenstown Hotel last month.

Lenakel Robert James Winslade had his matters first mentioned in court yesterday after being arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery, one of driving without a licence, one of possessing drug utensils, one of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and/in company, and one of enter a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

Winslade did not make a bail application and his matters were adjourned until July 17 after a brief of evidence was ordered.

Police will allege at about 12.30am on Tuesday, April 30, Winslade entered the hotel on Upper Dawson Rd armed with a tyre iron and approached the counter.

It will be alleged he threatened a bartender with the weapon and demanded money before fleeing the scene in a silver sedan.

Winslade has also been charged with burglary and commit indictable offence and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, with police alleging he was involved in a home invasion on Waterloo St on May 7.