Identity of Rocky woman charged with 'drug cops' revealed

THE IDENTITY of a Rockhampton woman accused of trafficking steroids can now be revealed.

Stephanie Rumble, 27, has been charged with trafficking and using a mobile phone in a crime following an investigation by Queensland's corruption watchdog.

She was listed to appear in court today.

Last month, Rumble was charged along with two Rockhampton police officers following an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Earlier today, investigators probing the alleged trafficking laid more charges.

Rumble, a retail worker from Allenstown, is now charged with one count of Trafficking in a Dangerous Drug (steroids) contrary to section 5 Drugs Misuse Act 1986 or alternatively five charges of supply dangerous drug contrary to section 6 Drugs Misuse Act 1986 and was also charged with one Possession of a thing (mobile phone) used in the commission of a crime.

Rockhampton police officer Brent Culleton, 35, appeared in court this morning charged with possession of a dangerous drug and supply of a dangerous drug.

The Crime and Corruption Commission also issued a release this morning which said Culleton had also been charged with failing to dispose of a syringe and needle and possessing a mobile phone used in a crime.

Another Rockhampton police officer, Troy Richard Pryczek, today pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of a dangerous drug.

Mr Pryczek's police union defence lawyer, Troy Schmidt, today said the 30-year-old police officer used bodybuilding to deal with the stresses of being a police officer.

But he made a "stupid decision" and started experimenting with steroids after becoming immersed in the gym culture.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Pryczek $800.

It is not known at this stage what the outcome of Rumble's court appearance was.