Crime

Idiot does burnout — in a servo

by Ben Harvy
3rd Sep 2019 2:19 PM

 

A DRIVER performing a burnout between petrol bowsers at a northern suburbs service station has been condemned for the dangerous act, which was caught on video.

Police are investigating the incident at Davoren Park OTR petrol station just before 11.30pm on Saturday.

Video of the burnout shows the driver spin the car's wheels furiously in the wet before coming to a stop.

A driver performing a burnout at On The Run service station at Davoren Park.
After a few seconds, the driver flees the scene in front of shocked onlookers.

Witnesses said the car the hit a bollard during the burnout.

Police said the "dangerous driving behaviour" put the public and OTR staff at risk.

Anyone with information that may assist police can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

