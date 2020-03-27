‘If I don’t find a job... I’ll start losing my house’

Abbey Christian has lost her job at The Great Western Hotel and fears there will be a job shortage with many other hospitality workers all looking for jobs.

Abbey Christian has lost her job at The Great Western Hotel and fears there will be a job shortage with many other hospitality workers all looking for jobs.

STILL reeling from losing her job, Rockhampton’s Abbey Christian has no idea what her next move is going to be.

Abbey has worked in hospitality all of her life and this week lost her job at The Great Western Hotel.

Abbey had worked at the iconic Beef Capital hotel for four years, starting out as a casual bartender, working her way up to her last role as bar and duty manager.

Over the years she has forged immeasurable bonds with everyone she came across there.

To be told this week she had to be made redundant felt like a stab to her heart.

“It was very sad,” she said.

“It was like walking out on your family.It was my life, it was all I did.

“I have lost everything, where all my friends were, work mates, customers. I have lost more than I realised.”

Abbey Christian loved her customers at the Great Western.

Abbey was brought up in hospitality and has done every angle of pub work from cleaning, management, bar to kitchen.

“There is nothing I haven’t done,” she said.

When asked what she plans on doing next, Abbey was at a loss.

“I am pretty numb, I don’t know what I am going to do or where I am going to go,” she said.

“I’m still in shock.

“It’s the first time I have been unemployed in my hospitality life.”

Financially Abbey is in a hard position, she has no savings and now no income.

Abbey has tried to go to Centrelink for help but can’t get through after waiting on hold for hours or being told the line is busy.

“If they don’t stop the mortgage payments and if I don’t find a job in two months, I will start losing my house,” she said.

“I have still got bills, family, dogs and horses to feed.”

Abbey is willing to give anything a go and get her hands dirty but it’s going to be hard at the moment applying for jobs because almost every other hospitality worker is also looking for work.

She is also worried she might be over-qualified for a lot of positions she may apply for, like stacking shelves at Woolworths.

“There are thousands of people looking for work at the same time,” she said.

“It’s very daunting.”