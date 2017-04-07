29°
If something goes wrong, 'you're at the will of the gods'

Michelle Gately
| 7th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
ON THE WATER: Sergeant Jeff Barnett with water police and dive squad officers who have patrolled Rockhampton during the flood.
ON THE WATER: Sergeant Jeff Barnett with water police and dive squad officers who have patrolled Rockhampton during the flood.

HE'S been on the water his whole life, but even Sergeant Jeff Barnett felt apprehensive about entering the swift-moving Fitzroy River on Wednesday.

Sgt Barnett has been leading a team of divers and water police patrolling the river and flooded areas of Rockhampton each day.

Daily duties involve checking in on people still living on vessels in the southern reaches of the mighty river.

"They've got food and provisions, but there have been some dramas with them trying to come ashore and re-provision,” he said.

"We had to help a couple of gentlemen yesterday (Wednesday) so they could get supplies and medical things, just to hold them over during that.

"We understand that not everybody lives in a house, some people live in boats.

Fitzroy River near its peak at Quay St, 2pm Thursday. It was a hive of activity as dozens of people drove past to get a look at the Quay St guage.
Fitzroy River near its peak at Quay St, 2pm Thursday. It was a hive of activity as dozens of people drove past to get a look at the Quay St guage.

"Preparations were made, they had plenty of notice; however some people remained on their boats to look after their homes.”

While Sgt Barnett said they were understanding of why people would choose to remain on their boats, it was an added stress for officers.

Sgt Barnett said officers had faced some issues with boaties as flood waters started to rise, but everyone was now respecting the restricted areas.

Fitzroy River near its peak at Quay St.
Fitzroy River near its peak at Quay St.

"I don't mind saying that I spoke to my superior yesterday and told him that I've been doing this job for quite a few years, been on the water my whole life and even putting in yesterday with a bigger boat, there was a period of nervousness,” Sgt Barnett said.

"It's very unpredictable. The current is quite strong and if there is a failure of some system, you're at the will of the gods.

"If you have any kind of breakdown or any type of issue at all, your vessel will move away very fast.”

Debris is also a large hazard in the fast-flowing water, with Sgt Barnett and his officers seeing large logs and too many wheelie bins to count but, fortunately, no animals or people.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone debbie fitzroy flood 2017 fitzroy river flood 2017 water police wildweather

