If you don't like tacos, this food van is not nacho type

SPILL THE BEANS: Allan, Tegan and Tracey Brown of Lets Taco Bout It. INSET: The food van serves sweet and savoury tacos, nachos and desserts.

FROM spuds to tacos, the Brown family are no strangers to food vans.

Tegan, 33, with her parents Allan and Tracey, are the faces behind one of Rockhampton's newest food vans, Lets Taco Bout It.

The family launched the food van in December last week but it isn't their first catering business.

They owned the Spuds Train for two years before selling it last year.

And before that, when Tegan was 17, her parents bought the bakery at Glenmore where Degani is now.

The spuds van was becoming quite popular on weekends and with roadside trading - too much so they decided to sell it.

But then the family felt a gap and, even though they all work full-time, they wanted to start up another food van.

"We like being busy,” Tegan said.

Regulars at the local Eat Street Markets, Tegan and her Mum had a brainstorm about what the gap was in the local scene.

Tegan went to Mexico in 2017 where she was overwhelmed by the range of tacos which have always been a staple food for family dinners.

Crepes were an options but tacos were quicker to prepare and could be served both sweet and savoury.

The inspiration proved to be a winner, judging by the line up at last weekend's Festival of the Bazaar.

A lot of their spud customers have also returned and it's been great to have some friendly faces.

"Rocky is really supporting it; we are getting great feedback,” Tegan said.

"It's really helped us start the customer base.”

Tegan and her Mum mostly do all the customer service and come up with the food ideas while Dad does the cooking, ordering and running around.

It's quite the family affair and while Tegan's youngest brother, Jayce isn't involved, he comes to the events and helps eat the food.

"I am thankful we only have events every now and then because it can get quite cosy in the van,” Tegan said.

A basketball family, the van also offers 50 per cent discounts to the Rockhampton Cyclones and Rockets.

Emergency services personnel also get 50 per cent off.