Trendy new tapas, cocktail bar opening on the Coast soon

IF you know Yeppoon's Tanya and Grant Lynch, you know they don't do things by halves.

The former owners of Yeppoon Central's Coffee Club and The Grind café, the husband and wife team are about to reveal their latest dining experience on the Capricorn Coast, known as VUE.

Choose from a selection of fine wines and cocktails, enjoy a bite from their Tapas menu, or pop in for breakfast, lunch or dinner, overlooking the Yeppoon foreshore from Salt Apartment's.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin last week, Tanya said the business was about three weeks away from opening.

"We are just super excited and really looking forward to seeing our regulars and the people of Yeppoon come out and enjoy it, we can't wait," she said.

Tanya and Grant Lynch already operate Yeppoon Central's Coffee Club and The Grind café (pictured).

With a strong focus on good food and excellent wine, Tanya said they'd had the help of Sommelier James Alcock from the Sunshine Coast to hand-pick 50 bottled wines for the restaurant.

"We both have a love for hospitality and food and good wine ourselves, so we wanted to offer something in the area specifically Central Queensland that did have a different dining experience," Tanya said.

"With The Grind we had that industrial style so we've pulled away from that, so this is more funky, cosy atmosphere, like something you'd find in Melbourne.

"Everything from the coffee to breakfast, lunch and dinner menu, we want to be an experience."

But before they could even look at designing a menu, the entire layout of the space had to be built from scratch, which had been an exciting challenge itself for the pair.

"It has been massive, we pretty much started with a raw shell of the building, so everything from plumbing, electricity... we've designed it all, and also with the help of a hospitality company to design the kitchen from scratch," she said.

"It's been exciting actually, the process of building hasn't been stressful it's been really fantastic, and we've used local suppliers and builders throughout the process as well."

Currently hiring staff, Tanya said she'd received 200 applications for the advertised positions.

"We've got a really dynamic and fun team," she said.

Combining their love for people and cooking and turning it into a successful business venture, Tanya said they're excited to see what the future held for the region's growing food, wine and café culture.

"I think the whole food and wine culture has started to evolve in CQ, so we really want to educate people," she said.

"We'll be doing wine tasting nights, and cheese appreciation night's here too."