ADVICE: Queensland Health warns about over-the-counter medicine
ADVICE: Queensland Health warns about over-the-counter medicine
If you take Nurofen or Panadol you should probably read this

Meg Bolton
3rd Sep 2019 9:59 AM
TAKING two different types of over-the-counter medication is one of the reasons 140 Central Queenslanders are ending up in hospital each year.

Ibuprofen and paracetamol are just two of the medications landing people in the Emergency Department.

Health authorities are urging people to ensure they are taking the correct dosage of their medication, regardless of whether it is prescribed or bought off the shelf.

Common painkillers ibuprofen and paracetamol work well when taken as directed but had potential to be harmful when taken too much or too often, according to Rockhampton Hospital Acting Director of Emergency Medicine Dr Corné Esterhuysen.

"It's vital people closely follow medication instructions or take advice from their doctor or pharmacist," Dr Esterhuysen said.

Too much ibuprofen or paracetamol can poison the body, causing problems including: dizziness; drowsiness; nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; blurred vision; heartburn; and even heart and blood pressure problems.

