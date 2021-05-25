If you want to ski in New Zealand without the crowds, go here

Escape's resident Doc Holiday answers your travel questions.

New Zealand's secret ski fields

We want to go to Queenstown in July but it seems every second person has the same idea. Can you recommend any less busy New Zealand ski destinations?

Queenstown is gorgeous, but yes - it seems like it's definitely going to be the place to visit in winter 2021.

The good news is New Zealand has more powder-hound wonderlands than you can poke a ski pole at (around 40 ski resorts) so you'll have no problem finding something that suits. Mt Ruapehu on North Island, for example, is home to Whakapapa and Turoa, which together have more skiable terrain than Mt Hutt, Cardrona, The Remarkables and Coronet Peak put together.

Skiing and snowboarding are popular options, but you can also hike the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, enjoy a dip in the Tokaanu Thermal pools or take a volcano helicopter tour.

If you prefer a South Island getaway, two other options are the Canterbury Club fields (around two hours' drive west of Christchurch) and Ohau (halfway between Christchurch and Queenstown). The former showcases an old-school ski experience - the perfect thing for traditionalists - with row tows and nutcracker harnesses often powered by tractors.

Prices are somewhat more affordable than those you'd find at newer, slicker resorts. The latter - run by a Christchurch couple - is a family-friendly lakeside venue known for its inexpensive lift passes. Find you've got a little money left to play with? You can book in to fly a glider plane nearby or take a Goldfields Jet experience on the Kawarau River.

The cooking school, Lake House Daylesford, Victoria.

Best cooking retreats in Australia?

Are there are any cooking retreats still operating around the country? I was supposed to go on a week-long cooking retreat in Puglia for my 50th birthday, but I now have to look at booking something local.

I do indeed, although I suspect you're about to be inundated by countless Escape readers offering up their spare rooms in exchange for your cooking skills (myself included). Happily there are plenty of options on the table.

Culinary Nomads, through Luxury Lodges of Australia, is a luxurious proposition, offering food and wine experiences (including cooking sessions) throughout three luxury lodges: Cape Lodge in WA's Margaret River, The Louise in SA's Barossa Valley and Lake House in Victoria's Daylesford. The suggested itinerary is between six to nine nights, although you can extend your trip by adding suggested activities and experiences en route.

In Byron Bay, Mana Yoga Retreats combines cooking classes (led by chef Evan White) with daily yoga sessions in a luxury environment. Expect classes such as Lifting Your Kitchen Game; Mindful Pairing and Theming; and Seafood and Cocktail Master Class.

Prefer something a little more streamlined and easier on the back pocket?

Hussein El Weshahy, a Lismore-based chef, runs regular cooking retreats across a wide range of cuisines and has a weekend Indian retreat coming up in Seelands, NSW, at the end of this month (May 28-30).

While week-long domestic Italian cooking retreats are a little thin on the ground, don't discount booking a series of one-day Italian cooking classes and workshops and combining them with a series of decadent personal care activities. Check out Cucina Italiana Cooking School in Sydney's Annandale and La Cucina di Sandra in Richmond, Melbourne.

