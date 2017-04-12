If you're working this long weekend, don't get ripped off

IF YOU are working this Friday, Saturday, Sunday or next Monday in Queensland, expect a bit extra in your next pay packet.

With confusion surrounding new penalty rate cuts and regarding which days over the Easter long weekend are gazetted public holidays in Queensland, Slater and Gordon Lawyers are warning workers to keep a close eye on how much they get paid for working the Easter holidays.

Across Australia Good Friday and Easter Monday are national holidays and in Queensland, Easter Saturday and Sunday are public holidays.

With cuts to public holiday penalty rates not due to come into effect until July 1, 2017, Slater and Gordon Principal Employment Lawyer Aron Neilson said employees should remember it is against the law for their bosses to short-change them on penalty rates.

"This Easter long weekend is the first lot of public holidays since the Fair Work Commission announced penalty rate cuts to workers in the hospitality, fast food, restaurant, retail and pharmacy industries, so we're expecting some confusion among employees and employers," Mr Neilson said.

"Some important things to remember are cuts to public holiday penalty rates not due to come into effect until 1 July 2017, so it would be illegal for any employers to reduce their workers' pay this Easter.

"Dates for Sunday penalty rate cuts are not expected to be finalised until a hearing in May.

"Cuts that have already come into effect are changes to loading penalties, which affect workers in the restaurant and fast food industries working overnight shifts.

"Under the change to loading penalties, restaurant workers will only be paid an extra 15% on shifts between midnight and 6am (previously midnight to 7am) and fast food workers only get an extra 10 per cent per hour between 10pm and midnight (previously 9pm to midnight)."

Mr Neilson said given the different implementation dates, workers should double check they've been paid correctly and if they haven't, they have rights regardless of whether they are permanent or casual employees.

"If workers' calculations don't match their pay slip, they should raise it with their boss," he said.

"The employment watchdog investigates around a thousand complaints of unpaid penalty rates every year, but there would be many more workers who stay silent.

"It can be incredibly intimidating to stand up to an employer and ask them to do the right thing, especially when it relates to money, but remember it is a breach of the Fair Work Act for them to sack you or stop rostering you for shifts because you raised a concern about your wages.

"It is even illegal for your boss to threaten to take any of these steps, so if you think you're not being paid all of your entitlements or you're being treated unfairly, it's important to raise the matter with your union or get legal advice so you're not on your own."