Rockhampton police. police generic. QPS generic.
News

IGA supermarket allegedly targeted by thief

JANN HOULEY
1st Jun 2021 2:31 PM
Rockhampton Scenes of Crime officers are fingerprinting a safe in the back office of the IGA supermarket in Main Street, Park Avenue after an alleged theft.

It is reported the shop was targeted in a ‘theft event’ around 6am Tuesday.

Police believe the person touched some surfaces before gloving up.

It’s not the first time the store has been targeted by thieves, as in July last year, an 18-year-old stole $950 in cash and cigarettes from the store after holding staff up with a lengthy hunting knife.

