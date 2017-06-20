26°
IKEA reveals latest location in CQ expansion

Melanie Plane
| 20th Jun 2017 12:47 PM
IKEA are opening a collection point in Emerald.
IKEA are opening a collection point in Emerald.

FURNITURE and homewares fanatics in Central Queensland are about to have even more shopping options with IKEA revealing new expansion plans.

The global furniture giant today revealed customers in Emerald will no longer have to drive to their nearest IKEA collection point in Rockhampton to pick up online purchases, with a new collection point opening at 28 Industrial Drive, Emerald, tomorrow.

The Emerald collection point is one of five new sites in Queensland with others announced in Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Gympie and Proserpine.

The IKEA online shopping service offers a seamless experience for customers. They can now simply browse the IKEA website, add products to their shopping list and checkout. Pick up of products can then be made from a collection point.

IKEA Australia Multichannel Manager Michael Donath said the move had made IKEA accessible to nearly 400,000 more people. 　

"Customers in Emerald can now shop the full IKEA range online, with over 9000 products, there is plenty to choose from," Mr Donath said.

"Nearly anything you can buy in our stores you can have delivered to a collection point near you, from a few items right through to an entire kitchen."

The new online service from IKEA will allow for peace of mind with secure online payments, as well as the ability for customers to track their order and select a preferred date for collection.

How to shop

  • Customers wanting to shop online should visit www.ikea.com.au
  • Shoppers can browse and add products to a shopping list before selecting their preferred pick up location from the drop down options
  • Customers will then be directed to a secure online payment system to finalise their purchase
  • The cost for the online shopping service starts from $59 and is dependent on the size of the order

Collection point locations

  • Emerald: 28 Industrial Drive, Emerald, 4720
  • Bundaberg: 35-37 Production Street, Bundaberg, 4670
  • Hervey Bay: 2-4 Averial Close, Dundowran, 4655
  • Gympie: 9 Wadell Road, Gympie, 4570
  • Prosperine: 9 Horsford Place, Proserpine, 4800
