'I'll be back': Crash fails to sour Enduro-X experience

ROUGH RIDE: Jonathon Blackley came unstuck on the log wall at the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's annual enduro-x event. Allan Reinikka ROK201018ablackle

ENDURO-X: He had a spectacular buster on the log wall but that didn't stop Jonathon Blackley from finishing the 2018 Chauvel Industrial Services Yeppoon Enduro-X.

The Bundaberg rider was among the 70-strong field that took on all manner of man-made obstacles in Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club event, which is now in its fourth year.

Blackley was far from deterred after his unceremonious dumping. He was quick to his feet, threw his arms in the air to give the enthusiastic crowd a big thumbs up, retrieved his bike and continued on his way.

"I have a saying that 'If I can't win the race, I can at least win the crowd',” he said.

"I think you're a good chance of coming off in an event like that but if you can get up and get a few laughs I'm all for it.

"Once I was no longer attached to the motorcycle via the foot pegs, I knew things weren't going very well.

"Anyway, I was not injured and was able to go on and finish the race.”

Blackley has ridden motorbikes since he was about 10 and been racing in motocross and enduro-x for the past four years.

He said he would definitely return to Yeppoon next year, and he would ensure he had time to enjoy the post-race activities instead of having to rush home for work.

"It was bloody fantastic and well worth doing.

"It really is one of those events that you should get to.

"Next year I'll make sure I've got ample time off to both enjoy the event and the celebrations or the commiserations afterwards,” he said.