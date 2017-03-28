I'll cop it but I'm no drug cheat: Gallen

POSITIVE TEST: Ex-Capras player Peter Gallen is determined to return to rugby league after he serves his ban.

FORMER Capras player Peter Gallen has been rubbed out of rugby league for two years for doping but he maintains he is not a drug cheat.

He knows he will be labelled as such but says he does not care.

"To be honest, it doesn't bother me. People are always going to make up their own minds anyway.

"I don't consider myself a drug cheat and I think a lot of people out there wouldn't consider me a drug cheat either.

"I feel it's pretty harsh what happened but it's part of the game and the rules are there for various reasons.

"It's unfortunate but I've accepted it and taken full responsibility for what happened.”

The news of Gallen's ban broke on Friday when ASADA confirmed he had returned positive tests for 1,3-Dimethylpentylamine (methylhexaneamine) and 1,3-Dimethylbutylamine, specified stimulants banned under Category s6b of World Anti-Doping Code Prohibited List 2016.

The ban dates back to June 5 and Gallen, the younger brother of Cronulla Sharks skipper Paul Gallen, will not be cleared to play again until June 4, 2018.

Gallen said he did not knowingly ingest the stimulants, rather they were in an over-the-counter pre-workout supplement that he was using.

He believed he had properly researched the ingredients listed on the label and that he was right to use the supplement.

But now, having done more extensive research, he realises that stimulants on the banned list can present with a number of different names.

He is convinced however that DMAA, one of the stimulants to which he says he tested positive, had been banned in 2013.

"That one, to my understanding, should not have been in the pre-workout that I was using. It was banned by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) so that's a contaminated product as far as I'm concerned,” he said.

Gallen underwent a drug test by ASADA on June 5 after the Capras had played the Redcliffe Dolphins.

"I was more than happy to do it, I went in without hesitation. I did the drug test and wasn't worried about it,” he said.

He then recalls the phone call that delivered a blow more severe than any he had felt on-field in his 10 years of playing semi-professional rugby league.

"It was July 27, the day after my 26th birthday. It was a lady that called me and she said to me I'm calling in regards to your drug test - you've returned a positive sample.

"Then she named it and I couldn't even pronounce the name of it. I was just so shocked.”

Gallen went to the Capras immediately and stood himself down from playing duties, pending further investigation. He was released from his contract after Round 20 of the 2016 season.

After living for several years in Gladstone, he relocated to the Sunshine Coast with his wife and two daughters and works in the mines.

He accepts that the ban has put paid to his dream of playing in the NRL but he is determined to return to the game.

"I've grown up loving footy and I've played football all my life,” he said.

"I've played a lot of second-tier competitions, I've played NSW Cup, I played in the Toyota Cup when I was 19, I've played a number of Queensland Cup games for two different clubs.

"NRL was really the next step for me and I think that window's probably closed now given the circumstances.

"I do want to come back and play another season or another two seasons and play 100 Q-Cup games, that's my next goal.

"I am staying fit, I've been training in the gym a lot and I do a lot of surfing in my spare time.

"I'm just concentrating on my work now and taking care of my family is my number one priority at the moment.”