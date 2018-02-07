'I'll miss him forever': CQ mum's pain as son taken too soon

Tributes have started to flow for well-known local and founder of CQ Flood Watch Facebook page Andrew Hunter, whose sudden death has impacted many in the CQ community.

Tributes have started to flow for well-known local and founder of CQ Flood Watch Facebook page Andrew Hunter, whose sudden death has impacted many in the CQ community.

ANDREW Hunter had one of the "biggest hearts” his mother Lynette had ever known, but his sudden death has left a void in hers.

He was more than her youngest son.

Andrew was Lynette's carer and a local "hero” to the Yeppoon and Central Queensland communities he served, both as a school bus driver of 11 years and founder of the CQ Flood Update page.

Andrew founded the page in 2010 for people to share flood photos throughout the region after he helped with a similar page to assist during Cyclone Yasi; a move which earned him recognition from then Premier, Anna Bligh.

"It's just that I loved him dearly,” Lynette said, her voice trembling six days on since Andrew died.

"I am just going to miss him forever, there is a void in my heart and I can't shake it. He was a beautiful, absolutely caring... he'd bend over backwards to help any stranger in the street.”

Andrew was just 41 years old when his family believe a "massive hernia” ruptured minutes after he arrived at hospital, though his cause of death is subject to a coroner's investigation.

Lynette recalled the rushed last moments she shared with Andrew before she was too soon forced to say "goodbye”.

To his last breath, Andrew made sure she was okay.

"He said 'are you alright mum, you're blue',” though Lynette believes this must have been a trick of the eye given her nightie was blue.

"I miss him not being there... I know he is here with me, I can feel him in this house.

Lynette Hunter has paid tribute to her son, Andrew, who suddenly died last Thursday. Amber Hooker

"I said 'you come home with me love' when I kissed him on the forehead.”

Lynette's tribute comes as locals share their heartbreak to social media after Andrew's dear friends and fellow CQ Flood Update administrators told how much he'll be missed.

One colleague in Townsville said Andrew's loss was felt way beyond the local community.

"A recipient of the Queensland Disaster Hero's medal for services to his community on the Cyclone Yasi Update page and founder of the Rockhampton and CQ forum, Andrew was a humble man of few words with a genuine love for helping his community,” they wrote.

"Many of you may recognise Andrew from his years driving school and charter buses around Yeppoon and Rockhampton, or you might have seen him partaking in one of his other great passions outside community service, those being exploring the beaches and bushland around Yeppoon, or savouring the flavours of a good coffee at a café.

Andrew (far left) received a Queensland Disaster Hero's medal for services to his community after he helped with the Cyclone Yasi Update page and.

"In a world that is so often not, Andrew was genuine, what you saw was what you got, he was a big man with an even bigger heart who would do anything to help someone out.

"As an admin, as a friend, you couldn't have asked for a better bloke, and we're going to miss him incredibly.

"Andrew, rest easy mate, you've earned it.”

Lynette will remember her son as a man who found solitude in the bush, who was intelligent and generous, and who was taken in the "prime of his life”.

Family are awaiting the coroner's report before they finalise funeral arrangements, but once decided family and loved ones are invited to farewell Andrew.

"We're letting people come who hadn't seen him in the last few months,” Lynette said.

”I want them to turn up, they can bring a flower if they want to.”