‘I’ll probably get rid of it - who needs this sh*t’

A car lover has been forced to put his new Mercedes into storage after he caught intruders on camera casing the vehicle twice.

Adam - who didn't want to be identified - said he'd caught the men on CCTV in the early hours of the morning poring over his Mercedes that was parked inside his property at the end of his driveway on Brisbane's southside.

"They've been here twice but that second time, they were here for about 12 minutes and they let off every camera in the place of which there are five. They don't care," he said.

"The fact that they've got around the back of the house... they're the first ones who've ever got into the back yard. That was pretty impressive I thought. You've seen the video - the guy's just strolling along like he's in his backyard on a Sunday afternoon."

In the footage, the men can be seen trying to remove the car cover, and encouraging the family's dogs to go back inside.

"I've got sensor lights everywhere and cameras everywhere. This place is really hard to get into," he said.

"If you wanted to enter this yard, you kind of can't unless you're prepared to do something pretty radical which is what they did. They walked across the roof behind our place then jumped onto our roof to scale a wall to get in here."

Adam had only just bought the older model Mercedes when he first caught the men on camera.

"It had literally been here for a week when they first spotted it," he said.

"Three of them came back the second time and had a proper go."

He said the men had caused some damage to the door handle in their attempt to remove the car cover.

"They didn't realise it had clips on it so they've pulled on it until it snapped rather than undoing the clamps," Adam said.

"They looked professional but at the same time, they don't appear to really know what they're doing."

The Brisbane dad said he had already removed the vehicle from the property.

"I've got rid of the car and I'll probably permanently get rid of the car. Who needs that sh*t in their life right?" he said.

"I put it into commercial storage that day. Now that they know it's here, any time they spot it, they're going to try and get it I suppose."

