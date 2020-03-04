‘I’ll run mayoral race my way’

CHALLENGER: Chris Hooper is one of two mayoral candidates for the Rockhampton Region.

WEARING pluggers, a flanny and shorts, underdog Rockhampton mayoral candidate Chris Hooper was happy being himself at today’s official ballot order declaration.

The only challenger to incumbent Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow at the upcoming election came up with first position on the ballot paper but he was under no illusions about the massive task ahead.

“Some people have said I should wear shoes or something, but no good wearing a suit is there because the voters will just think ‘oh he’s changed already, this bloke’,” Mr Hooper said outside the office of the returning officer at Rockhampton Showgrounds.

“I’m just going to be myself.”

When asked about the challenge of taking on a veteran campaigner in Cr Strelow alone, Mr Hooper said: “It’s a bit scary actually. Probably better off with a few other people running.

“A couple of people have said ‘you’ve got to get yourself together now’. Like a lot of people think I just go to muck around you know, and put my views out there.

“But when there’s only two, it’s a bit of a different ball game and I haven’t really worked it (strategy) out yet.”

Mr Hooper, a 67-year-old pensioner who ran for mayor at the last election on a promise that he didn’t want to get paid if he got the top job, said this time around he would get all of the “underdog vote”.

“I can catch the underdogs and all these people that are missing out, like those on the rock ‘n’ roll (dole),” he said.

“If they see that they’re not doing any good out of what’s happening in the Rocky council at the moment, and if I can harness that and play the underdog, you never know.”

Meanwhile, councillor candidate for Division 7 Donna Kirkland revealed she had opened an office in Park Avenue as part of her campaign.

“People are welcome to come and visit me there,” she said.

“Should I not be there, there will be a sign on the door saying what I am doing, where I am, and when I will be back.

“I also have my phone number out there for people to call me as well.

“I want to make myself accessible - I think that’s the key because people need to know that they can talk to a local council representative and actually get some action.

“I want to set that precedent right from the very beginning.”

Ms Kirkland said she would consider keeping the office, at the Park Avenue mall in Main St, or something similar open if she was elected.

First-time candidates Sherrie Ashton (Division 1) and Peter Anderson (Division 5) said as they had both nominated close to the deadline they would be busy getting around and meeting people in the lead-up to the March 28 polls.

“I just have to get myself known out there and make it happen,” Ms Ashton said.

Alton Downs resident Mr Anderson said since nominating he’d been buoyed by support. “I’ve had a few people calling me saying ‘good on you, we need change and better services’.”

The Electoral Commission Queensland today confirmed Eric Lewis had withdrawn his nomination for Division 6 which leaves incumbent Drew Wickerson unopposed.