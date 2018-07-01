ABUSE: A Southern Downs man threatens to kill the mother of his child.

ABUSE: A Southern Downs man threatens to kill the mother of his child. Bill Chizek

A SOUTHERN Downs man threatened to kill the mother of his child and called her a 'white dog' in an abusive tirade outside her home.

Taken into police custody immediately after the argument on Thursday, the 38-year-old appeared at Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

Warwick Police Prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the man became aggressive towards the woman after she refused to let him see his son.

"The defendant said, 'I'll smash your face you white dog'," Sgt de Lissa said.

"The defendant eventually kicked the front door twice and the defendant has been unable to gain access to the residence and left."

The court heard he was then approached by police and was verbally abusive, saying if he wasn't allowed to see the child, "I'll kill her".

Sgt de Lissa said the man had previously been charged with possession of a knife and public nuisance.

"I'm not suggesting they're domestic violence related but they show a propensity for violence," Sgt de Lissa said.

Defence lawyer Kevin Rose said the man had an arrangement with the woman that he could see his son whenever he liked, but on that occasion she refused.

"The threats made were quite serious but he says he has no intention of carrying them out," Mr Rose said.

Speaking up before the court, the defendant pressed that he'd turned his life around by giving up alcohol.

"I say hurtful things when I'm angry but I'd never hurt her," he said.

During sentencing, Magistrate Jason Schubert said the man's prior convictions for violence, including armed robbery and assault occasioning bodily harm, made the threats more serious.

But he took into account that on this occasion, no actual violence was carried out.

Mr Schubert urged the man to pursue legal advice rather than "yelling and screaming" in future.

"I understand the frustration of not seeing your son, but if you carried on the way you did what's going to happen on the next occasion?," he said.

The man was sentenced to six months' jail but the whole sentence was suspended.