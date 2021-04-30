‘I’ll stab you’: Victim resuscitated after knifed four times

Ethan James Voller was sentenced for stabbing a man in Buderim on January 6, 2020. Picture: Social media/File.

A 19-year-old man has heard how his victim had to be revived after he was stabbed four times.

Ethan James Voller stabbed a man four times and hit a girl over the head with a bottle of rum after a fight in Buderim on January 6, 2020.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark told the court Voller stabbed his first victim, who had tried to break up the fight in the forearm and back.

"The (victim) did not realise he'd been injured, but he heard … (Voller) say and I'll quote 'I've stabbed you, you dumb C … t stop'," Mr Stark said.

After he'd fallen to the ground, Voller stabbed the victim twice in the leg and was observed kicking him in the head.

The court heard Voller's second victim tried to stop him by punching him, but was hit over the head with a half-full bottle of rum held by the then 18-year-old.

Mr Stark said Voller taunted his victims before he ran from police.

"I've stabbed you, you dog you'll remember me, I'll stab you again … I will stab you and I'll be back to stab yous (sic) all'," Mr Stark read from the facts.

Voller's first victim suffered a 5cm wound on his forearm, a cut to his chest, a 5cm-deep wound on his thigh that nearly hit the bone and joined to another 3cm cut.

He was revived at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

"As a result he suffered substantial bleeding to the extent he was resuscitated when he arrived at the hospital having apparently lost consciousness due to his significant blood loss, he required surgery the next day," Judge Ken Barlow said.

Voller pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court on Friday to four charges including assault occasioning grievous bodily harm while armed in company.

Voller also drove while disqualified on Christmas Day, 2019 and sped away from police in Nambour.

"He continued driving away at speed until ultimately he had trouble with the gears and stalled the car before rolling back and almost colliding with police car and then he fled," Mr Stark said.

Barrister David Crews said Voller described having a dysfunctional childhood and had a drug and alcohol problem.

Judge Ken Barlow said Voller's comments after the offending showed no remorse.

"Assault causing grievous bodily harm particularly with a knife, a knife which was not just there for the taking but which you brought with you is a very serious offence," he said.

"It can of course lead to death and you're lucky perhaps that it didn't lead to this gentleman's death."

Mr Barlow sentenced Voller to five years in prison, suspended for five years from Friday.

He also placed Voller on three years' probation and disqualified him from driving for three years.