Illegal beachside dumping ends with serious bike accident

JOHNATHAN-LEIGH Dalley was minding his own business, going for a ride on his bike on Saturday afternoon when he was suddenly thrown off.

The 28-year-old was riding on the Zilzie sand flats off Monaco Drive when his bike collided with a piece of conduit pipe buried in the sand.

Mr Dalley was thrown off his bike, which was travelling at 80km/h, landing 40 metres up the sand.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital immediately, where he is waiting for swelling in his leg to go down before surgery.

He has broken his tibia in his leg and fractured his ankle.

Mr Dalley said he was very lucky to not have caused more damage.

Johnathan took these photos of car frames in the sand flats at Zilzie washed with the tide. Johnathan-Leigh Dalley

The Rockhampton man and his family regularly visit the area and go camping and he said it is a popular spot for locals and tourists, but the amount of rubbish on the sand flats is "getting out of control".

"There is no reason for illegal dumping... if your bin is full... there is plenty of dumpsters around," he said.

There is "copious amounts of rubbish down through various locations".

A lot of the rubbish is scrap metal, car frames and even old fridges.

"All those car frames, could have been sold as scrap metal but people have just gone down there and dumped them," he said.

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson said the council had been made aware of the incident which is understood to have involved riding a bike on private property and on public land, to which the normal road rules would apply.

Car wrecks have been dumped on the flats and are rusting away. George Vartabedian

"Council has worked with the previous land owner to undertake a substantial clean-up of the area and is yet to investigate this complaint to determine the extent of any new dumping," they said.

"Council encourages people to report unlawful dumpling and reminds the public that green waste and metal items can be disposed of at no charge at designated waste collection areas."