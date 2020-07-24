Illegal dumping costs taxpayers thousands

THE illegal dumping of 50 industrial paint tins cost Rockhampton taxpayers nearly $3000 and has prompted the council to urge residents to report offences.

Rockhampton region Councillor Shane Latcham said the incident showed how one person’s decisions could affect everyone.

“It is disappointing that there are some people in our community who think the rules don’t apply to them,” Mr Latcham said.

“A few weeks ago we had somebody dump 50 industrial paint tins – which are classified as regulated waste – at a closed roadside bin station in Marmor.

“The result was that ratepayers have had to wear the $2700 it cost to have these cans removed and disposed of properly.

“I’m sure that residents in our region can think of many ways their rates could be better spent than cleaning up someone else’s dumped rubbish.”

Mr Latcham said the council was still looking for the offender in order to fine him or her.

Councillor Donna Kirkland said residents should not underestimate the impact illegal dumping could have on the environment.

“Dumped waste is not only an eyesore, it pollutes our environment and diminishes enjoyment of our public places,” Ms Kirkland said.

“Thankfully the majority are aware of the negative consequences to community and environment when shortcuts are taken.

“Together we can support the message that illegal dumping is simply unacceptable.”

Councillor Ellen Smith said the council’s bill for dealing with illegal dumping could add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

“You can help us to stop this issue by reporting littering and illegal dumping when you see it,” she said.

“If you have any information about this incident, or if you’ve witnessed any other examples of illegal dumping, please get in touch with customer service.”