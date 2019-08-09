Illustrious local gala ball gets a Council funding boost

THE Black Dog Ball is an institution on Rockhampton's social calendar and thanks to funding support from Rockhampton Regional Council's Community Assistance Program, this year will be no different.

On October 12, hundreds dressed in their finest attire will fill the Great Western Hotel for the event.

The annual gala ball raises much-needed awareness about removing the stigma surrounding depression and mental health issues in regional Queensland.

Councillor Rose Swadling, the communities committee chairwoman, announced an $8500 council sponsorship to get this year's ball off the ground.

"The Black Dog Ball is something we have supported in the past and I am delighted we are continuing to do so,” CrSwadling said.

"The event raises thousands of dollars a year to raise awareness and remove the stigma surrounding depression and mental health issues in regional Queensland.

"I don't think there is a single person in our region that hasn't been affected by mental health difficulties, whether it is their own experience or that of someone they know.

"It is vital to talk about our mental health openly and without fear of judgment, and council's support of this event will help more and more people do just that.”

One of the event organisers, Tracey Watt, said the committee was thrilled with the council's sponsorship of the event.

"The support from Rockhampton Regional Council makes such a difference to the event and what we are trying to achieve,” she said.

"There are obviously costs associated with putting on such a big event and the $8500 from council will allow everyone who is coming to have a fantastic time while also ensuring even more of the money raised goes to our beneficiaries.

"All our beneficiaries are local here in CQ so it's wonderful to have that local support from our councillors as well.”

Ms Watt said the ball, now in its seventh year, sold out in record time.

"Within 24 hours of going on general sale we had sold over 800 tickets, which was amazing,” she said.

"This year is shaping up to be the best yet with a new venue, exciting auction and even an eight-piece jazz band to entertain the guests.

"We will also soon be announcing an amazing speaker who I'm sure will inspire those who attend.

"If you'd like to be added to our waiting list, just head to www.blackdogball.com.au and you'll be the first to know of any cancellations.”

local organisations Carinity, Access Recreation and Project Booyah will all be recipients of the money raised at the 2019 Black Dog Ball.