I'm a believer: Shrek musical a giant hit

THE drawing power of Shrek has proven a success for the Rockhampton Musical Union Youth Choir with its live production based on the movie becoming one of its best performing shows.

Months of preparation and practice all lead up to three magical performance at the Pilbeam Theatre, with one selling out.

For the 120 members of the cast and crew, the culmination of all those months of hard work paid off.

Peter Chavasse, Treasurer of the of the Youth Choir, said the cast and crew were exhausted after a massive three days of performing.

"It's the biggest show the youth choir has ever achieved,” he said.

"We sold out the Sunday show and nearly sold out the Friday and Saturday, which was an enormous achievement for us.

"The director said before the final show, 'There is such a thing as post production blues', and I think a lot of them are feeling it this week sadly, but that's just the after affect of a great show.”

For Mr Chavasse, seeing the show come together was a wonderful part of the production.

"I think the whole process this year just gelled perfectly,” he said.

As for what's next, Mr Chavasse said the group was focussing on a short recovery period for the time being.

"Let us get over this one first,” he said.

"We are going to start doing a bi-annual shows at the Pilbeam, so next year will be a smaller production in our local hall and our next big one at the Pilbeam will be in two years time.”