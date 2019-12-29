‘I’m bloody angry about what this young criminal did to us’

IN NOVEMBER, former Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten was the victim of a juvenile offender who, with an accomplice, stolen two Lexus’ belonging to the Schwartens along with various other items.

An 18-year-old Rockhampton man was sentenced to 15 months’ prison for the offence with parole release on February 18 next year.

Mr Schwarten has been vocal about the matter and in Saturday’s edition, Yeppoon’s Tom Wharton said due to his political background and former position of power, he must take some of the blame for the youth crime situation of today.

Mr Schwarten has responded:

“I THANK Tom Wharton for his contribution and I’m sure he’s not a bad bloke either as he is concerned about his community.

I do not think I have ever been accused of being politically correct.

Quite the opposite I’ve been chastised at times for calling a shovel a bloody shovel!

I have no hesitation in calling out the thief who robbed us of our cars, my tools, some of which were gifted by my late father and can never be replaced and other personal effects to say nothing of the violation of our home.

He’s got no respect for anything or anyone and I’m betting he will serve the whole 15 months in the slammer because he will reoffend.

Tom I do not know if you have been in any jails but as the minister responsible for building them I’ve been in every one. They are not nice places.

Despite the mod cons and the food they are places where dignity, freedom of movement and association are limited and you do not get to choose the company you keep.

I for one always breathed a sigh of relief every time they opened the gate and let me out. Most people I know would never want to end up in one.

I have also visited prisoners at the request of family members, people who fit the ‘there by the grace of God go I category’ and found them to be frightened, depressed, anxious and genuinely remorseful.

They are the success cases. They never reoffend.

My point is that an 18 year old who has never known family support or any positive role model does not respond to any punishment with the sort of response we expect from decent human beings.

I have always accepted that as a pollie I did not find the solution to this problem.

What I do know is that the poorer the parenting, the poorer the finances and the poorer the education, the worse the behaviour becomes.

Of course these people should be put in jail but even if you fed them bread and water, flogged them daily and made them sleep on wet concrete you would not change their view on life.

In fact, convict history proves by doing just that you make such people more violent and even more determined to offend society’s values.

And yes, Tom, I’m bloody angry about what this young criminal did to us and I make no bones about it. I initially wanted to belt the hell out of him myself.

But that would make me as bad as him.”

Robert Schwarten, Rockhampton