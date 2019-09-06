PREPARED: Mixed martial arts fighters Brandt Cogill (left) and Coopar Royal will compete at Coastal Combat 6 on the Sunshine Coast tomorrow night.

MMA: Brandt Cogill is pumped for the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career.

He will step into the cage tomorrow night to battle Ty Duncan for the welterweight championship belt at Coastal Combat 6 on the Sunshine Coast.

"I'm super confident,” Cogill declared before heading down for tonight's weigh-in.

"I've never been better than this.

"I'm fit as hell and I'm ready to go.”

Fellow Fitzroy Martial Arts fighter Coopar Royal will also be in action, taking on Gladstone's Luke Davis in the bantamweight division.

Cogill said his preparation had been "fantastic” and he could not wait to take his place in the main event tomorrow.

He has been working with coaches in Brisbane and Sydney and has not long returned from Japan, where he worked with the judo, wrestling, boxing and karate teams at Takushoku University.

"It was excellent, I went over with a team of 10 Aussies,” Cogill said.

"My background is karate and we have a friend at the university who is one of the head coaches and he's an absolute weapon and a really great instructor.

"For the past 18 months I've been training really hard in jujitsu, wrestling and boxing and I haven't done a lot of karate.

"The last three, four months I've been getting right back into my karate because that is my strength. I've done that for 30 years and competed at seven world championships.

"To have that behind me is fantastic and just to get back to my roots has made my game that much stronger.”

Cogill goes into this weekend's battle having won his past two fights.

He also has high hopes for Royal, who has won two of his three MMA fights.

"Coopar is the amateur XFC title holder and I'm backing him 100 per cent,” Cogill said.