‘I’m going to kill myself’ defendant said during argument

A COUPLE involved in an argument for 22 minutes in the early hours of the morning in Norman Gardens in April have broken up.

The man, 31, was arrested and charged with breaching a domestic violence order.

OTHER COURT NEWS:

Meth user’s lenient sentence to avoid deportation to NZ

Dance instructor’s bad drunken behaviour

Boat owner to be billed $20K+ for MSQ to remove rotting ship

Sex offender AWOL from hospital to buy smokes and coke

He pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 8 where the court heard during the argument that started at 1.30am, the defendant said “I’m going to kill myself”.

Police attended the Feez St, Norman Gardens address at 1.52am on April 13 and arrested the man.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said the pair had been in a long-term relationship and were now separated for a break.

She said he had since stayed with family.

Ms Craven submitted the defendant could be placed on a probation order, however Magistrate Jeff Clarke disagreed after seeing the defendant had been on probation four times.

The defendant was fined $450 and a conviction was recorded.