‘I’m going to kill you’: Man holds knife to woman’s throat

A man choked his ex, held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her, believing she set him up over stolen goods.

Leonard George Baker, 45, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on February 17 to one count of choking and one of common assault.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke said while there were no domestic violence offences on Baker’s record, the weapons he produced during two robberies and two attempted robberies of service stations, bottle shops and a convenience store in 2010 indicated willingness to use violence.

The court heard Baker was staying next door to the victim’s residence when the choking and assault took place.

The victim, Baker and the neighbour had interacted during the day on February 22, 2020, when the neighbour accused the victim of stealing items.

The victim heard screams come from the neighbour’s house and ran to help.

She found Baker holding on to her neighbour and the neighbour screaming about stolen property.

The neighbour had found the stolen items among Baker’s belongings.

The victim rushed at Baker.

Baker accused the victim of setting him up, wrapped an arm around her throat and said: “I’m going to kill you, you b----.”

He choked her for a few seconds and when he released his grip, she fell to the floor.

Baker then picked up a rusted knife from the kitchen, held it to the victim’s throat and said: “I’m going to kill you. You set me up.”

The two women managed to make Baker leave the house and when police caught up with him, he claimed the victim was the one with the knife and he put her in a headlock to get her to drop the knife.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said Baker started drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana at 18 and moved up to methamphetamines when he was 20.

He said his client’s mother died in 2005 due to organ failure and his father was retired, living in Chinchilla.

Mr Ahlstrand said Baker had a good employment record, having worked in labouring, as a farm hand and doing tree lopping.

He said he had one daughter and five grandchildren, along with six sisters and one brother.

Judge Jeff Clarke ordered Baker to 2.5 years prison for the choking offence and 15 months for the common assault, to be served concurrently.

He declared 361 days presentence custody and set parole release for February 17.