COUNTDOWN ON: St Brendan's halfback Peyton Jenkins and his teammates will be back in action in late July after a start date was set for the Aaron Payne Cup. Picture: File.

RUGBY LEAGUE: St Brendan’s long-serving coach Terry Hansen has welcomed a start date for the Aaron Payne Cup.

“I’m just so happy that we will be back playing footy again. It’s something to look forward to,” he said.

The date for the northern edition of the premier schoolboys competition and its southern equivalent, the Allan Langer Cup, was finalised after a meeting of the Queensland School Sport Rugby League committee.

QSSRL president Andrew Peach said it would be subject to any state government or Queensland Health alterations to COVID-19 restrictions, but it was full steam ahead for a July kick-off.

“We are working to develop a range of plans to help ensure we meet all the required guidelines and expectations for a return to play next term,’’ he said.

St Brendan's College First XIII coach Terry Hansen: The preparation time will be fine; the biggest thing is the fact we haven’t played any footy at all. Picture: File.

St Brendan’s, Rockhampton’s The Cathedral College, Kirwan State High, Ignatius Park College and Mackay State High will contest the Aaron Payne Cup.

The sixth team will be the winner of a qualification match between Rockhampton Grammar and St Patrick’s Mackay.

Hansen said his players had been working on individual programs while all rugby league was suspended but he planned to “step it up” from Monday.

“The preparation time will be fine; the biggest thing is the fact we haven’t played any footy at all. Normally by this time, we’d have had five of six games.

“But we’re not unique in that, everyone’s in the same boat.

“We can’t do any contact training so we’ll be focusing on body weight stuff and a lot of running to ensure the boys are fit enough to play the game.”