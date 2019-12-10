Menu
Christine Ahern has denied an allegation that she gave her son drugs when he was 18.
I’m no drug mum: Woman denies claim she gave son drugs at 18

Steph Allen
10th Dec 2019 11:33 AM
AN OUTRAGED mother has denied allegations put before Rockhampton District Court on November 29, that she introduced her son Vaughan John Howlett to methamphetamines when he was 18.

Christine Ahern, who lives in the Brisbane region, says it’s been five years since she last saw her son, who last month pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm and one of disqualified driving.

“I don’t even know what he looks like now,” Ms Ahern said.

“I want nothing to do with him.

“He left my care when he was five.”

Mr Howlett struck his friend Alex Zuiderbaan in the back of the head with a metal pole, leaving him lying on the ground unconscious and requiring intensive treatment in Brisbane Hospital for over a month.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand claimed Ms Ahern had introduced her son to methamphetamines when he was 18.

However, Ms Ahern hit fired back this week, stating that she “hates drug” and is “against it”.

“He should do the whole time (four-year prison term). I might be his mother but (I think) he should cop the consequences,” Ms Ahern said.

“I’m on the cops’ side. They try everything in their power to catch people who do drugs and I’m 100 per cent behind them.

“I drummed it into my kids when they were young and had them in my care.

“I said ‘if you take drugs, the drugs will kill you’. I don’t even take pain killers.”

Ms Ahern said she left Rockhampton seven years ago and occasionally visits to see her brother, daughter and grandchildren.

“The same day I’m out of Rocky real quick,” she said.

“Rocky is a drug place.

“(Because of this court allegation) I can’t even go to Rocky without every idiot thinking I’m a drug addict.”

As a result of the allegation, Ms Ahern said she is struggling with her depression and hopes to clear her name to help with her mental wellbeing.

