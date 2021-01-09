‘I’m not crazy’: Lottery ‘winner’ sues for $2m prize

A Queensland woman who claims won a $2m lottery draw seven years ago - but just can't find her ticket - has taken the nation's largest gambling company to court in a bid to force them to hand over the loot.

Kathy Jasmine Rado, 59, a tutor, from Cairns, states in her Supreme Court claim that she picked the seven numbers and paid cash for the "winning" lotto ticket at a Cairns newsagent on the afternoon of January 22, 2014.

Ms Rado, who is self-represented, told the court in her affidavit filed last month that she has lost her ticket in Gold Lotto draw 3315, but remains hopeful that she might find it.

"This is a possibility as I am a self-confessed hoarder," Ms Rado says in her affidavit.

She told The Courier-Mail she has even visited psychics, to seek help to find the valuable ticket.

Any faded lottery tickets she finds she is trying to read using a special light, her affidavit says.

She did not register her lottery entry to a players card because she does not "like to put to much in the system".

"I would just randomly pick and buy a ticket," Ms Rado says in her affidavit.

"I do not remember the exact time," she says of her winning purchase.

"I did not know I had won till (SIC) about a week later."

She claims in court she contacted the Lott and told them she was the winner, but she had been rejected by them.

"This company (The Lott) have gone out of their way to give me a hard time," she says in her affidavit.

"I have been told by professional people that it appears The Lott have black-listed me or written me off years ago," she said.

She has sued The Lott, which is owned by $9b stockmarket gambling giant Tabcorp in a bid to get the court to force the company to reveal the details of the winning ticket.

She wants to use the details so she can "match this" to her recollection of her purchase.

Speaking to The Courier-Mail outside of court Ms Rado says The Lott had given her and her son "three goes" each at guessing the time, date and type of ticket purchased, then they told her she had tried too many times.

She said the state's Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation had investigated her claims but had been unable to declare her the winner, and she had also taken her case to the Ombudsman.

"I go to the casino, I am a bit of a gambler," Ms Rado told The Courier-Mail.

She is buoyed by the fact that a Brisbane man who lost his ticket claimed his $23.2 million Powerball prize in 2007, nearly two and a half years after the September 2004 draw.

She went to great lengths to find two customers who say they were in the newsagency when she bought her ticket, by leafleting every single car in the DFO carpark.

Ms Rado says in her affidavit that she has a signed statement from an Australia Post office to say she visited the post office that day, but failed to get CCTV footage from DFO centre management and the nearby Coles supermarket to prove she was in the store that day.

Tabcorp has previously announced the winning ticket was sold at the NewsExtra newsagency in DFO Cairns and was worth $2m and the winning numbers were 44, 3, 11, 42, 22, 26 with supplementary numbers 19 and 21.

Ms Rado told The Courier-Mail that the numbers have special significance to her as her parents wedding anniversary and family birth dates.

Ms Rado says in her affidavit that she believes she has seven years to claim the $2m jackpot if she does not have her ticket, but this stretches to 10 years if she can find it.

Ms Rado told The Courier-Mail that she still buys lottery tickets, pays in cash and uses the same numbers.

"I am not a lunatic, I'm fighting to be listened to," she told The Courier-Mail.

If she is successful and can prove she is the winner Ms Rado plans to give the money to family and charity, giving her sister cash to make a movie, her nephews a car, help her son and pay a friend's mortgage.

In the 2020 financial year Tabcorp's lotteries and keno business posted earnings of $542m, up 6 per cent.

The case is due in the Supreme Court in Cairns on February 3.

UNCLAIMED MAJOR PRIZES

Wednesday Gold Lotto 3315 22-Jan-14 NewsExtra DFO Cairns $2,000,000.00

Saturday Gold Lotto 3699 31-Dec-16 Lutwyche News & Gifts $1,347,826.09

Monday Gold Lotto 3539 20-Jun-15 Nextra Morayfield Village $1,000,000.00

Saturday Gold Lotto 3618 19-Dec-16 Cotton Tree News $1,000,000.00

Saturday Gold Lotto 3967 27-Jul-19 News Worx Victoria Point $1,000,000.00

Saturday Gold Lotto 3961 06-Jul-19 Gatton Plaza Newsagency $774,838.34

Saturday Gold Lotto 3867 11-Aug-18 Golden Lucky News, Helensvale $671,513.12

Saturday Gold Lotto 3787 04-Nov-17 Nextra Capalaba Park News $369,059.13

Lucky Lotteries MJ 1249 15-Mar-19 Nextra Wynnum Plaza $200,000.00

Lucky Lotteries SJ 10280 01-Apr-19 NewsExtra Springwood Mall $100,000.00

Originally published as 'I'm not crazy': Lottery 'winner' sues for $2m prize