Man in handcuffs
‘I’m not going back to jail’: Police chasing man near CBD

Vanessa Jarrett
15th Oct 2020 8:54 AM
9AM: POLICE are chasing a man through Depot Hill who is believed to be wanted on a warrant.

He was last spotted a house on George St near the railyards.

A neighbour has reported he jumped a back fence and police are now searching Stanley and Denison Sys near The Great Western Hotel.

It is understood the man is caucasian and he has gotten changed into fluoro green council clothing.

He was previously wearing black clothes.

Police have reported the man said: “I am not going back to jail”.

Multiple police have been called to the area.

Police are considering getting the dog squad involved however there has been a lot of foot traffic around and it may not be possible to get a scent.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

