Michael Gudinski surprised some radio hosts this morning when he admitted on air that he's "not the biggest fan" of Delta Goodrem.

The Mushroom Group chairman was chatting to 96FM Botica's Bunch with Fred and Lisa about the Music From The Home Front Anzac Day concert which is today being released as a double CD.

The concert, which was broadcast on Channel 9, featured performances from a variety of artists including Crowded House, The Wiggles, Tones And I, Paul Kelly and Vance Joy.

The Music From the Home Front Anzac Day concert has been released on CD. Picture: Mushroom

Gudinski, who organised the concert, was asked by the radio hosts what his favourite performances from the event were.

He listed Jimmy Barnes and Birds of Tokyo before giving a backhanded compliment to Goodrem.

"Look, I'm not the biggest Delta Goodrem fan, I must admit," Gudinski said as the hosts laughed in shock. "I'm not big on celebrities, I'm being honest here.

"I thought the COVID performance of hers lacked lustre," he said, possibly in reference to Goodrem's rendition of Together We Are One which she performed during the One World: Together At Home event which was organised by Lady Gaga.

But he was full of praise for Goodrem's performance of Down Under with Colin Hay during the Music From The Home Front event.

"I thought her and Colin Hay were such a great combination. I thought she shone out of it," he told the 96FM hosts.

Later in the interview Gudinski said the biggest surprise performance on the night came from three-piece rock band DMA'S who sang Better Be Home Soon.

"The DMA'S, who are gonna be the biggest Australian rock band, they picked that song," he said. "When my wife and I heard that, I knew we were on a winner when she played it about 10 times. I've had so many people ask me who that band was."

The Music From The Home Front album, which features over 25 performances, is on sale now

