Trent Merrin has denied reports he is homesick and wants to return to the NRL.
Rugby League

Merrin whacks reports of NRL return

by Ian Laybourn
28th Mar 2019 10:35 AM

Leeds marquee signing Trent Merrin has poured scorn on Australian reports he's homesick and ready to quit the English Super League club.

The 29-year-old former Kangaroos prop is just two months into a four-year contract, but his future with the Rhinos is already in the air.

Merrin admitted he was struggling to cope with his new club's woeful start to the season, in which they have won just one of their first eight matches, but insisted he would remain for the long haul.

They'll face local rivals Castleford on Thursday night.

"It was always going to be a challenge to come to a different country and get used to new things," ex-St George Illawarra and Penrith star Merrin said.

"But that's what I came here for, to step out of my comfort zone.

"People will see how we're going at the moment and take that as me not enjoying what's going on. Obviously you're not going to enjoy losing.

"There's a lot of outside noise at the moment and it's hard to push that away when it's in your face all the time with social media, but I'll focus on what I can control and my part in turning things around.

"Obviously the season hasn't worked in our favour and at times it does get hard, but you've got to go through tough times to realise what sort of a person you are and I'm not turning my back on this team."

Leeds squandered winning positions in each of their last two matches against London Broncos and Catalans Dragons, and Merrin said he was convinced they'd soon start to climb the table.

Castleford have won seven of the last eight meetings with Leeds, their only defeat coming in the 2017 Super League Grand Final.

english super league leeds rhinos nrl st george illawarra dragons trent merrin
News Corp Australia

