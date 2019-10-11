Im-peck-able weekend in full flight after tourism win

ISAAC’S premier nature adventure St Lawrence Wetlands Weekend hit the front of the pecking order by winning gold at tourism’s night of nights.

The Wetlands Weekend, an event run by Isaac Regional Council, won the best festival and events award at the 2019 Mackay Region Tourism Awards recently.

Mayor Anne Baker, who attended the September 27 awards with Mackay Tourism board member Cr Jane Pickels, said the win is a culmination of great teamwork, tourism marketing prowess and priceless partnerships.

“The population of St Lawrence swelled with more than 720 people celebrating exquisite local food produce and the breathtaking backdrop which is listed in the Directory of Important Wetlands in Australia,” Mayor Baker said.

“The event’s economic benefit to the Isaac region rose by 68 per cent thanks to the passionate and dedicated working group at Isaac Regional Council and the great support from Greater Whitsunday Food Network, Reef Catchments, Mackay Tourism and Fitzroy Basin Association.

“Visitors had come from all over Queensland, with 42 per cent from Mackay and 24 per cent from the Capricornia region. Others came from the Whitsundays, Townsville, Gladstone and southern Queensland.

“The event’s biggest drawcards in 2019 Logie winner and popular television personality Costa Georgiadis and Queensland’s food ambassador and professional chef Matt Golinski who were both such a joy to host.

“The biggest acknowledgment and respect must go to the St Lawrence community groups and volunteers without whom this event could not happen.

“At a council meeting at Mistake Creek, west of Clermont, it was resolved that the 2020 St Lawrence Wetlands Weekend will be held on 12 to 24 June, 2020 ... so please save the date.”

In 2019, the festival highlights included the sold-out Welcome to Wetlands Evening at St Lawrence Hotel, the historic clydesdale horse drawn town tours, Regional Arts Development Fund art workshops, Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary’s reptiles, the 250-strong Bushman’s Dinner and the sold-out Greater Whitsunday Food Network Farm to Plate “sea-foodie” adventure.

Cr Pickels said the council has and will continue to strongly support our local businesses and Mackay Tourism as we work towards the 2020 calendar year.

“At Isaac, we have adopted a new tourism strategy which is being driven by our new economy and prosperity team,” the Middlemount-based councillor said.

“They are keen to deliver the strategy and build on our tourism offering of beautiful natural landscapes, iconic events and convenient outback experiences.”

Mackay Tourism General Manager Tas Webber said the awards recognise the commitment to tourism excellence and celebrate the exceptional achievements of tourism businesses and individuals throughout the region.

“Congratulations to the award-winning team at Isaac Regional Council and their partners,” Mr Webber said.

“It is the dedication that has enabled tourism to firmly establish itself as a key economic pillar to the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday regions’ economy, contributing millions of dollars in investment and creating thousands of jobs.”

This is the third time the event has been honoured at the Mackay Tourism Awards with a silver award at the 2016 awards and 2012 winner for tourism products and services including events.