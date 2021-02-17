‘I’m sorry’: Grandfather’s words after sexually abusing teen

The court heard the girl and her mother were living with the man and his wife at Eidsvold when the assault happened.

The court heard the girl and her mother were living with the man and his wife at Eidsvold when the assault happened.

"I'm sorry, I don't know what I'm doing."

Those were the words a grandfather spoke to his teenage granddaughter after he sexually assaulted her.

The man, who was aged between 59 and 60 when the crimes happened, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent treatment of a child when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

According to court documents, the girl, who was aged between 13 and 14, and her mother were living with the man and his wife when the assault happened.

The girl's mother and grandmother had travelled to Biloela to go shopping, leaving her alone with her grandfather.

He came into the living room after working outside and called the girl, who was in the kitchen, into the room.

The man began to kiss her with an open mouth, the court heard, and the girl tried to hold her mouth closed.

When she tried to pull away, he held both her hands in front of her with one of his hands.

He then unbuttoned her jeans and touched her vagina.

The girl was able to get away and he told her, "I'm sorry, I don't know what I'm doing".

She then ran away crying.

The woman did not come forward about the assault until she was 30, in September 2019.

She called her grandfather at the request of police and in a recorded conversation he admitted kissing and touching her.

When he was interviewed by police he initially denied all offending but then admitted to kissing her when he heard the recorded conversation, according to court documents.

He admitted to the complainant during the recorded conversation he had kissed and touched her because "his brain just clicked".

The man was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended after three months with an operational period of 15 months.