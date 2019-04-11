'Sorry, I love you:' Mum's last words before flu death

TOOWOOMBA mum Jacinta Foulds apologised to her family and told them she loved them as she was wheeled into surgery at Toowoomba Hospital last night.

Hours later the 35-year-old died from complications of Influenza A.

Close family friend Susan Jordan said Jacinta's husband and three children were being comforted by friends and family this morning as they came to terms with the loss of the "bubbly, beautiful nail technician".

"They called Dan in right before she went into surgery and he told her 'don't be sorry, I love you too babe,' they never thought it was going to be a goodbye," Ms Jordan said.

Jacinta and Dan Foulds with their children (from left) Indy, Cory and Lily.

"Mums are strong, mums don't get sick, mums have to be there for all the kids.

"She just adored Dan and the three kids, they were such a tight family unit."

According to Ms Jordan, Jacinta went to the doctor a fortnight ago after catching the flu.

"He told her to go home, keep the fluids up and bed rest," Ms Jordan said.

"She did that. It didn't get worse. It wasn't until yesterday when she rang Dan at work - he took one look at her and called the ambulance, and she was gone in hours.

"24 hours. That was all it took. She was a young, healthy, vibrant woman - we're all in shock."

Jacinta Foulds passed away last night after her battle with influenza. Photo: Social Media

An oxygenation machine was brought up from Brisbane to Toowoomba to help Jacinta fight off the infection, which had led to pneumonia.

Friends and family are now hoping to raise awareness about the importance of the flu vaccination.

"I haven't had a flu shot, most of the people I was speaking to at Dan's this morning haven't had flu shots because we are all well and healthy," Ms Jordan said.

"You hear of people dying and you always think maybe they were elderly or younger, maybe they had a lung problem. You never think it will happen to people you know.

"We have paid for it now. If one mum or one more person goes and gets a flu shot, maybe it will be worth it. Even if you're young, please just do it."

Ms Jordan has started a GoFundMe to raise money for the family, if you wish to donate please click here.