I'm still in shock: Capras' coach after dramatic result

TRY TIME: Jerry Key crashes over for the Capras first try in the clash against the Tweed Heads Seagulls at Browne Park. Allan Reinikka ROK090618acapras6

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras' hopes of claiming their first competition points in seven weeks were dashed by a well-directed field goal in the dying minutes of their clash with the Tweed Heads Seagulls.

Coach Kim Williams again had issues with the refereeing, saying his team "just can't seem to buy penalties in those big moments”, but conceded his players were ultimately responsible for the dramatic 13-12 loss.

"I don't know. I'm still in a bit of shock, I reckon. We seem to be able to find new ways to lose every week,” an exasperated Williams said after the game.

"I'd like to sit here and complain about the refereeing, I don't think it was great again today, but I'm wasting my time because we're in control of our own destiny there and we keep finding how to lose a game instead of finding how to win it and that's the most disappointing thing.

"We just can't seem to buy those penalties in the big moments in the game but we compound that with our own stupid errors.

"That's where the problem is, in our own 17. Errors and some pretty poor decisions from our key players in that second half ultimately costly us so we can only look in the mirror there, we've only get ourselves to blame.”

The coach was clearly frustrated that some players could not produce game-saving efforts and it was costing the team games.

He said several disappointing individual performances guaranteed there would be one or two new faces in the team to face Easts Tigers next week.

But his options are limited, given injury has ravaged the squad and has key players, including the halves pairing of Jack Madden and Billy Gilbert, on the sidelines.

"I just don't think some of our players can find that extra one per cent within them and that's the difference between being a really good player at this level or just staying in your comfort zone and getting by from week to week,” he said.

"There's no doubt that's where we're at at the moment; we've got a few players who are in that comfort zone and we need them to get out of that in a hurry.

"I'd love to be making a lot more changes from week to week but we just haven't got the personnel there at the moment.”

Tweed opened the scoring in the 10th minute before the Capras responded with a four-pointer of their own to hard-working second rower Jerry Key.

With the scores locked at 6-all, the Capras took it to the Seagulls, whose side boasted Gold Coast Titans players such as Konrad Hurrell and Kane Elgey.

They played tough footy, defending their line well and conjuring up some impressive attacking moves that rightfully should have resulted in more points.

The half-time break came at the wrong time for the Capras, who failed to find the same momentum in the second half.

Elgey put the visitors in front with a try in the 43rd minute but the Capras managed to again lock it up with a try to dynamic five-eighth Maipele Morseau nine minutes later.

Both teams worked hard to find the match-winner and it was Seagulls' halfback Lindon McGrady who delivered the killer blow with his field goal in the 78th minute.

The loss means the Capras are effectively out of the finals hunt but Williams said he was not thinking about that.

"We've just got to get this next win and hopefully next week's it.

"There's plenty of frustrated and disappointed guys in there.

"We need to get that next win to turn the mentality around more than anything. I think once we find the first win for a while then hopefully we can just get the confidence back and string a few together.”