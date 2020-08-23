‘I’m super proud of the effort’: Bulls charge to victory

Glenmore's Robert Bell in full flight in the game against Rockhampton Panthers at Stenlake Park on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

AFL: The Glenmore Bulls registered their third win of the season yesterday, with captain/coach Tim Higgins saying it was a fitting reward for the players’ dedication.

The Bulls beat a young Rockhampton Panthers outfit 9.7-61 to 3.5-23 in a hard-fought contest in Round 7 of the Frenchville Sports Club Seniors Premiership at Stenlake Park.

The home side made a strong start to lead by 15 points at the first break. They were never headed in the game, with Robert Bell and Jackson Thirkettle both kicking three goals each.

A happy Higgins said it was a “huge result” for the Bulls men, just as it was for the club’s women who brought Panthers unbeaten run to a halt with a nine-point win.

Higgins said his team had been building through the season.

“All the boys have been training hard, buying in and our game plan’s been getting better and better each week,” he said.

“It was a good reward for the guys putting in the hard work to get the win today.

“I’m super proud of the effort.”

Higgins was impressed with the team’s discipline and each player’s ability to execute their given role.

“Even when we’re getting tested, we’re still trying to stick to our structures and keep playing the way we want to play,” he said.

Glenmore scored a 38-point win over Panthers on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

“We’d be three and four now but I’m more concerned on how we’re playing the game.

“Everyone’s into the finals so as long as we’re building, doing the right things and improving each week as we lead towards the finals then I’m happy.”

Higgins said it was a tight game against the Panthers and a physical battle from start to finish.

Hard-working duo Darcy Payne and Dylan Hooper drew praise from the coach.

“You can’t go past them in the midfield. They’re playing so good week in week out, and they’re really the engine room for us,” Higgins said.

Other players who impressed were Bell who worked tirelessly through the midfield and forward line, Ellery Bowman, Trent Mackrill and Will Van Waveren in his first game back in about a month.

The Panthers battled bravely, with Harry Barham and Haidyn Thomas among their best.

Tye Moore, who stepped up from under-17, also had a big game on the wing.

AFL Capricornia Round 7 results

Men: Yeppoon 14.16-100 d BITS 4.2-26, Brothers 10.11-71 d Gladstone 6.5-41, Glenmore 9.7-61 d Panthers 3.5-23

Women: Yeppoon 6.8-44 d BITS 3.2-20, Brothers 8.8-56 d Gladstone 0.1-1, Glenmore 4.4-28 d Panthers 3.1-19

Men’s ladder

1. Yeppoon 28

2. BITS 16

3. Panthers 16

4. Glenmore 12

5. Brothers 12

6. Gladstone 0

Women’s ladder

1. Panthers 24

2. Glenmore 24

3. Brothers 16

4. Yeppoon 16

5. Gladstone 4

6. BITS 0