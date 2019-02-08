Menu
'I'm the f---ing devil', yells masked intruder

Ross Irby
by
8th Feb 2019 12:09 AM | Updated: 5:31 AM
CHECKING on her barking dog at night, an Ipswich woman saw a masked intruder standing in the darkness in her yard.

She thought he held a gun and she called out.

"I'm the f---ing devil," the man yelled back."

Police were called to the scene at Eastern Heights by a passing off-duty officer who saw two males with their faces covered.

Keenan Fisher was identified as being the intruder, along with a co-offender Shaquille Chapman.

The pair ran off when challenged by the victim.

When later confronted by police with their guns drawn, Chapman reversed a vehicle backwards and crashed into a fence.

Appearing before Ipswich District Court Keenan Keneth Fisher, 23, from Bundamba, and Shaquille Antonio Chapman, 23, from Brassall, each pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in company with violence on December 5, 2016.

Chapman also pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and to lesser offences including fraud and driving when disqualified.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said a co-offender, Delta Grace Barrett, 30, from Leichhardt, was sentenced in October for her role in the attempted robbery.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC sentenced Fisher to 15-months jail, with immediate parole release after 375 days' pre-sentence custody was declared.

Chapman was sentenced to 472 days in jail, six months for dangerous operation, and lesser terms on his other charges, including 50 days jail for failing to stop. Chapman's licence was disqualified for two years.

