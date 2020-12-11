‘I’m the last of the line’: Rocky lineage to conclude

A CENTURY-old bricklaying lineage will come to an end next week when Jeff Carr retires.

The trade has been a staple of the Carr family in Rockhampton for nearly 100 years; Jeff has contributed 51 of those and will finish up next Friday.

“I was born in Rockhampton,” he said. “1955. Lived here all my life.

“Bricklaying was like a bit of a family tradition really. The Carr name has been laying bricks in Rockhampton since I think 1923.

“That all comes to an end next week. I’m the last of the line, laying bricks anyway.”

But Jeff does not mind that one part of his family’s legacy has reached a terminus.

He said bricklaying was too tough to recommend to most people.

“It’s very hard work and you’ve got to be the right type of person to do it,” he said.

“Of all the apprentices I’ve had there’s only one of them still working in bricklaying.”

Jeff’s first day of work was in 1970.

He said although technology had improved over the years, the business was still hard work.

“When I first started there were hardly any houses in what we called Berserker Heights in those days,” he said.

“There’s been hundreds and hundreds of houses built up in Frenchville since that time. “There’s a lot more brick houses now – going back when I started there were a lot of timber houses.”

The Villa Mar Colina units in Yeppoon were a highlight of Jeff’s decades in the industry, as well as buildings at the grammar schools in Rockhampton.

And although not all of his efforts remain standing, he said the Beef Capital seems to be constantly growing.

“Some of those we put up, they’ve been demolished since,” he said. “Buildings don’t last as long nowadays.”

“But the town’s growing with all the roadworks going on at the moment: that’s got to be really good for the town.

“It’s obviously created a lot of work, there’s a lot of jobs. Better hope the industries stay here, the meatworks and stuff like that.”

Caravanning is next on the Jeff’s to-do list.

He thanked his friends and family for five decades of good spirits.

“Thank you to all the builders and people I’ve worked for over the years: they’ve all been really good blokes.

“Thank you to all of them and my wife also for putting up with what I have to do.”