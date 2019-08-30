'I'm thrilled' Interested in tradie jobs in Rockhampton?

MORE tradie jobs will become available in Rockhampton next year as part of the State Government's commitment to QBuild.

QBuild recruitment will begin in January 2020 with selection processes to be conducted in Rockhampton, targeting local tradies and people wanting to secure an apprenticeship.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk recommitted to the QBuild program this week, which she claimed was a key deliverer of apprentices to blue collar trades in Queensland.

"The reinvigorated QBuild will boost my government's ability to respond fast to rebuild and repair our schools, hospitals and social housing impacted by natural disasters,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

QBuild is the provider of construction and strategic building maintenance services for the Queensland Government.

Through an extensive state-wide network, QBuild plans and delivers maintenance, construction services and facilities management across Queensland.

A total of 300 QBuild tradies and apprentices will be employed across the next three years in Rockhampton, Cairns, Bundaberg and Caboolture.

While the regional breakdown is not finalised, a spokesperson said the Year 1 program would see 40 tradespeople employed in January 2020, 20 apprentices in March 2020 and a further 40 tradies in May 2020.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke applauded the State Government's decision to "rebuild QBuild”.

"This is great news for Rocky tradies and anyone looking to start an apprenticeship,” Mr O'Rourke said.

Mr O'Rourke said QBuild had long played an important role in Queensland, with its workers among the first to be deployed after disasters like cyclones or floods, while also carrying out work at local schools and hospitals on a day-to-day basis.

"I've always been a strong believer in QBuild and, like a number of others in Labor, I've been advocating for it to be rebuilt,” he said.

He said QBuild had also provided great opportunities to local tradies.

"I know many tradies who got their start with QBuild,” he said.

"I'm thrilled we will once again be able to provide those opportunities to our local jobseekers.”

All positions will be advertised online at smartjobs.qld.gov.au and we encourage a diverse local workforce.