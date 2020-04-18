‘I’m watching you': Tradie leaves terrifying notes for women

Sexually graphic notes were left on the cars of five women by a tradie. In the notes he said he was watching them and asked for their used underwear.

FIVE Gold Coast women were terrified when a tradie left notes on their cars saying he was "watching them" and asking for their used underwear.

The extremely graphic notes left a magistrate disgusted and "outraged" when she read the contents.

"Just reading that stuff made me want to go to the bathroom," Magistrate Pamela Dowse said.

Michael Andrew Morrison pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance.

Ms Dowse sentenced him to three months jail to be wholly suspended for 12 months.

The 56-year-old left the notes on parked cars of five women aged in their 20s in the Burleigh Waters area between March 31 and October 3 last year.

"I have been watching you at hoe (sic) and in the shopping centre and I would love to slide my fingers up your dress …" one note began.

The remainder of the note and a majority of the contents of the other notes are too graphic to publish.

Ms Dowse said it was "just unacceptable in the extreme" and the notes were "disgusting to say the very least".

One of the victims wrote a victim impact statement to the court because she did not want others to go through similar things she experienced.

The court was told the statement explained how she had returned to her car after work to find the note.

The letter left her crying, shaking and terrified that Morrison was still watching her.

She said she had no idea who was leaving the notes, the court was told.

The woman went to her boss for help.

Police were called and using CCTV footage, saw Morrison leaving notes.

Defence lawyer Farshad Sarabi, of Hannay Lawyers, said Morrison was incredibly remorseful for his actions and had been seeking treatment for his mental health.

"The day he came clean with his wife was the worst day of his life," Mr Sarabi said.

Morrison's wife was standing by him, he said.

Mr Sarabi told the Bulletin outside court that Morrison would be appealing the sentence for being manifestly excessive.

