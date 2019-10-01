Immediate drought assistance is available in Capricornia

BATTLING one of the worst droughts in living memory, Capricornia’s parched communities

will have greater access to drought assistance, thanks to an Australian Government package worth nearly $100 million.

Direct and immediate support to help farming families and communities is availbale as part of the Federal Government’s response to the ongoing drought.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said $33.4m had been made available through the Drought Community Support Initiative to provide immediate financial assistance to eligible households in hardship.

“Farming households can receive up to $3000 to spend in their local communities to cover urgent bills such as food, petrol and utilities, taking stress off families and boosting the local economy,” she said.

“The effects of the drought are not just felt on the farm – regional communities and businesses suffer as people spend less in towns.

“I know this will make a difference here in Capricornia where we’ve been dealing with one of the longest droughts in living memory.”

Map showing areas of rainfall deficiencies over 17 months from April 1, 2018 to August 31, 2019. Source: Bureau of Meteorology.

Ms Landry said her government would work with the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul Society to make sure this money hit the ground quickly and got to those most in need.

Under the Drought Communities Programme Extension, another 13 councils will have access to up to $1m each to complete local infrastructure and drought-relief projects.

“This will boost the economy from Collinsville to Rockhampton and create jobs, engage local businesses and provide a long-lasting benefit to the community and the rural industries it depends on,” she said.

The government will also simplify Farm Household Allowance applications. The changes will remove business income reconciliation, change the time limit on payment to four years in every 10, simplify the assets test and recognise agistment.

“These changes will make FHA quicker and easier to access,” Ms Landry said.

The government also announced an injection of $740,000 of contingency funding to five Rural Financial Counselling Service providers who are experiencing pressure from increased demand.

“It’s really important that those in need of support do not self-assess their eligibility and instead seek advice from an expert, like a rural financial counsellor,” Ms Landry said.

For more information and to apply for assistance, visit www.agriculture.gov.au/ag-farm-food/drought or call 1800 900 090.